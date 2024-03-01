Menu
Costs, prices and the elephant in the room: gentailers report

Tiwai aluminium smelter – the elephant in the room everyone likes to talk about. (Image: BusinessDesk)
Ian Llewellyn
Fri, 01 Mar 2024
Electricity generators generally had common themes in their half-year reporting – rising revenue and costs with higher prices rolling onto customers where it was possible.They all put forward plans for building more generation. Still, they pointed to the elephant in the room that everyone wants to talk about – whether the Tiwai Point aluminium smelter will renew an electricity supply contract beyond the end of this year.All expressed hope that a deal would be reached but were naturally constrained in discussing how their part was go...
How Newshub's closure could hit Three's ad revenue
Media

Warner Bros Discovery faces a battle to stabilise its income from ads.

Daniel Dunkley 10:10am
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk: Friday, March 01

Can you answer all ten questions correctly?

The Quizmaster 9:15am
Primary Sector

Waimea Dam dispute could end up like North Otago scheme, crown funder says

It's hoped the adjudication process will be wrapped up by June.

Riley Kennedy 5:00am
Market watchdog puts Fletcher result under microscope
Markets

Listed firms sitting on material information a theme of NZ RegCo oversight report.

Rebecca Stevenson 5:00am
Kiwi Property turns to Aussie partner to kickstart Resido returns
Property

Deal reflects a pivot into 'hotel' style accommodation at up to $1,147 per night.

Brent Melville 5:00am
NZ sharemarket 'lacklustre' as earning seasons closes out
Markets Market close

The S&P/NZX 50 Index closed at 11,741.47, down 21.85 points or 0.19%

Gregor Thompson 29 Feb 2024
Abu Dhabi investment fund exits Precinct in $262m deal
Property

The sovereign wealth fund has sold its 15% stake in Precinct. 

Oliver Lewis 29 Feb 2024