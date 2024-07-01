Menu
CVC, Advent and General Atlantic: why private equity's dry powder buildup will flow to NZ

Private equity giant CVC was buzzing around Comvita, but no takeover eventuated. (Image: NZME)
Rebecca Stevenson
Mon, 01 Jul 2024
A merger and acquisitions expert says the arrival on Australian shores of global private equity giants and record capital raised will increase interest and investment in New Zealand. PwC partner Regan Hoult said private equity firms who needed to deploy capital saw NZ as an extension of Australia, and a level of familiarity with NZ built confidence in investing. Large private equity investors such as Luxembourg’s CVC Capital Partners, Advent International and General Atlantic had been targeting Australia, with media reporting Ad...
Independent costings needed for tough political decisions
The time is now for an Independent Fiscal Institution.

Cameron Bagrie 7:40am
Business of Tech: Unpacking 2degrees' Shaping Business 2024

Three business leaders speak on the major insights survey in this sponsored episode.

Peter Griffin and Ben Moore 5:00am
Three Waters replacement opens fresh wounds

There are fears the new regime will create 'orphan' councils.

Jem Traylen 5:00am
