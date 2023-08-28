Menu
Dead on Arrival? Labour's media lifeline
Social media and search engines ate news publishers' lunch (Image: Getty)
Daniel Dunkley
Mon, 28 Aug 2023
Back in 2009, I arrived for my first day in a new journalism job, opened my email, and received a notification that my private equity-backed publisher had been seized by banks in a debt-for-equity swap. The vulnerability of the news media following the global financial crisis felt all too real that day, and history is repeating itself around the world in the aftermath of covid-19.Just like 15 years ago, newspaper and magazine publishers are struggling, the canary in the coal mine of any recession and first to feel the effect of slow consumer sp...
Infrastructure

Paul McBeth: What will come from the Mainzeal demolition?

The saga is nearing its conclusion, but its effects will go on.

Paul McBeth 5:00am
Primary Sector

Ravensdown ekes out a profit as high costs bite

In the 12 months to May 31, its net profit before tax was $429,000. 

Rebecca Howard 5:00am
Infrastructure

Dileepa Fonseka: Smoking the infrastructure pipeline

Another day, another infrastructure blow-out. When will we call in the experts?

Dileepa Fonseka 5:00am
Markets Market close

NZ sharemarket dips despite solid results

The S&P/NZX 50 closed at 11,443.5, down 34.47 points or 0.3%.

Graham Skellern 25 Aug 2023
Markets

Vista reports $8.5m half-year net loss but gets a Barbenheimer boost

The Barbenheimer craze helped deliver the “best domestic box office” since April 2019.

Ella Somers 25 Aug 2023
Retail

Ram raiders hit Michael Hill's bottom line

The company spent about $5 million on security measures.

Ian Llewellyn 25 Aug 2023
Markets

NZME predicts second-half recovery as profit falls

CEO is seeing green shoots. 

Daniel Dunkley 25 Aug 2023