DealWatch: Big firms plan NZX exits

Lawyers have been gearing up to help listed firms go private. (Image: NZME).
Victoria Young
Victoria Young
Thu, 25 Jul 2024
The country’s top deal lawyers have been busy with major exits from the New Zealand Exchange announced just this week.Arvida, which first received a bid last November, turned to its regular adviser Roger Wallis at Chapman Tripp, along with partner Nick Letham, as it recommends a $2 billion takeover to shareholders.Bell Gully’s Gabrielle Menzies, Toby Sharpe and Sam Dykes took lead roles for the buyers Stonepeak.Another market-rocking event this week was The Warehouse's potential exit from...
Business of Tech: Was ComCom right to block the Serato deal?
Technology Free Podcast

 Plus, the Crowdstrike IT outage: what happened and what have we learned?

Peter Griffin and Ben Moore 5:00am
Primary Sector

NZ raises its concerns with EU over deforestation regulation

The regulation is tipped to pose “quite significant burdens”.

Riley Kennedy 5:00am
Opinion

Peter Griffin: Black Swan digital disasters are looming

We can learn much from the Crowdstrike outage about living with concentrated tech.

Peter Griffin 5:00am
More Markets

ASX: Energy, property drag Australian share market lower
Markets ASX wrap

The benchmark S&P/ASX200 index on Wednesday finished 7.4 points lower.

AAP 7:25am
Foresta parts ways with managing director Ray Mountfort
Primary Sector

The company assured shareholders plans for a biomass plant in Kawarau are on track.

Greg Hurrell 5:00am
NZ sharemarket marches higher, up 6.4% this year
Markets Market close

The S&P/NZX 50 Index closed at 12,530.99, up 105.4 points or 0.85%.

Graham Skellern 24 Jul 2024
Serato and AlphaTheta have abandoned deal
Retail

The CMA said it has received written assurances from the parties. 

Rebecca Howard 24 Jul 2024