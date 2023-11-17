Menu
Doing nothing is Ebos' secret acquisition sauce

Ebos CEO John Cullity had a twinkle in his eye but kept his lips firmly sealed at its annual meeting. (Image: Ebos)
Rebecca Stevenson
Fri, 17 Nov 2023
Ebos chief executive John Cullity wasn’t giving much away about the firm’s acquisition plans at its recent annual meeting, saying only that the company “continued to look for value accretive acquisitions, whether they be in health care or animal care”. But as he told BusinessDesk in August, acquisitions are in the company’s DNA. Again, it appears Ebos is on the hunt, entering a trading halt on the New Zealand stock exchange (NZX) on Thursday after Australian media reported it would add Aussie pet care com...
Alliance will 'absolutely' get back to profitability this year, chair says
Finance

It comes after it reported a $70m loss in the past 12 months.

Riley Kennedy 5:00am
Technology

TIN200 survey finds NZ tech sector booming

Sector revenue increased by $17.1 billion.

Staff reporters 5:00am
Policy

Screen rebate not a handout to Hollywood elites: Cameron

The screen production sector largely likes where the rebate has landed.

Paul McBeth 5:00am
David Hearn’s final speech from the a2 Milk throne
Finance

He stepped down as chair at its annual meeting on Thursday.

Riley Kennedy 5:00am
Indie retailers power up market complaints against gentailers
Markets

Contact Energy boss says complaining competitors should put money where their mouth is.

Rebecca Stevenson 5:00am
NZ sharemarket dips on profit taking
Markets Market close

The S&P/NZX 50 closed at 11,230.87, down 121.97 points or 1.07%.

Graham Skellern 16 Nov 2023
Scott Tech stock stumbles after buyout talks stall
Markets

The directors felt the offers did not reflect Scott’s value.

Ben Moore 16 Nov 2023