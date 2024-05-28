Menu
Double or triple down: how AFT Pharmaceuticals plans to win in China

(Image: Getty)
Rebecca Stevenson
Tue, 28 May 2024
AFT Pharmaceuticals says it has increased manufacturing capacity and brought in market experts as it prepares to launch its antibacterial cream in China. The New Zealand Exchange-listed (NZX) firm reported its results for the 12 months to March 31 on May 23. Its international and Asian sales rose 70%, accounting for 20% of revenue. Operating revenue for AFT’s Asian business grew 57% to $10.7 million from $6.8m, while operating profit rose to $2.5m from $900,000.It said growth was driven through the hospital channel, with th...
Politics

Primary Sector

Vista move dominates NZ sharemarket
Markets Market close

Vista move dominates NZ sharemarket

A total of 50.44m Vista shares worth $105.92m were traded.

Graham Skellern 27 May 2024
Better result for Kiwi Property as worst of high interest rates pass
Property

Better result for Kiwi Property as worst of high interest rates pass

Stabilising valuations have bolstered the Sylvia Park operator.

Maria Slade 27 May 2024
Ryman prioritises ‘turnaround’ as profits plummet
Markets

Ryman prioritises ‘turnaround’ as profits plummet

Ryman's Npat tanked 98% as it impaired $244 million in land-banked assets. 

Gregor Thompson 27 May 2024