Earnings season to kick off, eyes on outlook

Earnings season is to kick off this week. (Image: Getty)
Rebecca Howard
Mon, 12 Feb 2024
Bullish outlook statements in the upcoming round of corporate earnings are likely to be rare given the economic backdrop, analysts from Craigs Investment Partners say. “This reporting season is likely to be close to the low point for the real economy with a further six months [to June 24] likely to be weak,” they said. Many companies have been hit by weaker consumer demand in a high interest-rate environment. Companies largely begin to report from next week. Fletcher Building. One of the first cabs off the r...
The Quiz Free

Can you answer all ten questions correctly? 

The Quizmaster 9:15am
Bloomberg

Ares raises $2.7 billion for Australia private credit fund

The fund is targeted at the regional leveraged buyout market.

Bloomberg 8:34am
Primary Sector

We’re not eating enough bacon, and that’s a problem for the economy

The American pork industry makes more ham sausage, and bacon than anybody wants to eat.

The Wall Street Journal 5:00am
Analysts mixed on KFC operator's recovery
Company's margins back on track after food inflation ate profits.

Gregor Thompson 5:00am
The NZ sharemarket ends week with fall of 0.6%
The S&P/NZX 50 Index closed at 11,862.95, down 9.37 points or 0.08%.

Graham Skellern 09 Feb 2024
Synlait loses director after Bright Dairy resignation
Synlait director and Bright Dairy CFO Liu Ruibing resigned for 'personal reasons'.

John Anthony 09 Feb 2024
a2 Milk's 1H revenue might be stronger than expected
a2 Milk's market share remains solid.

Rebecca Howard 09 Feb 2024