Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Markets

Ebos eyes Southeast Asia for next 'bolt-on'

Ebos eyes Southeast Asia for next 'bolt-on'
Ebos' animal care segment generated revenue of A$286.2 million for the six months to Dec 31. (Image: Ebos)
Rebecca Stevenson
Rebecca Stevenson
Wed, 21 Feb 2024
Ebos expects a small acquisition in Southeast Asia to be completed by the time it reports its full-year result.The company reported “strong growth” for the six months to December 31, with underlying net profit after tax of A$152.4 million (NZ$161.9m).Underlying earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (ebitda) rose 8.3% to A$313.2m with underlying revenue increasing 7.1% to A$6.6 billion. Chief executive officer John Cullity told analysts that consistent with its strategy of investing for growth, it had...
Port of Auckland wins market share from Tauranga
Infrastructure

Port of Auckland wins market share from Tauranga

The port posted an improved first-half result, with an increase in full containers.

Oliver Lewis 8:00am
Technology Free

Business of Tech podcast: Tech might save us, but the billionaires won't

Canadian journalist Paris Marx on keeping climate tech focused in the right direction.

Peter Griffin and Ben Moore 6:00am
Business of Tech podcast: Tech might save us, but the billionaires won't
Primary Sector

Honey industry aims for billion-dollar export industry by 2030

A new industry body is on the cards to push that goal forward.

Greg Hurrell 5:00am
Honey industry aims for billion-dollar export industry by 2030

More Markets

NZ sharemarket turns positive after days of decline
Markets Market close

NZ sharemarket turns positive after days of decline

The S&P/NZX 50 Index closed at 11,590.47, up 19.25 points or 0.17%.

Graham Skellern 21 Feb 2024
Monopoly slugfest: Air NZ vs Auckland airport
Infrastructure

Monopoly slugfest: Air NZ vs Auckland airport

The national carrier trades more blows with NZ's gateway airport.

Pattrick Smellie 21 Feb 2024
Ebos targets cost base
Markets

Ebos targets cost base

Animal and health care firm says it will manage costs and keep hunting for acquisitions.

Staff reporters 21 Feb 2024
NZME reports 46% full-year profit drop
Markets

NZME reports 46% full-year profit drop

NZME's 2023 net profit was $12.2 million versus $22.7m in 2022. 

Daniel Dunkley 21 Feb 2024