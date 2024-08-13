Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Markets

Energy sector discusses risks of blackouts

Energy sector discusses risks of blackouts
Running Lake Pukaki lower will reduce but not eliminate risks says Transpower. (Image: NZME)
Ian Llewellyn
Ian Llewellyn
Tue, 13 Aug 2024
The energy sector is discussing how to avoid potential electricity blackouts in the coming months as the country grapples with an energy shortfall.Transpower’s regular system operator industry forum on Tuesday will take a new edge as the sector discusses the implications of its move to free up more water in key hydro lakes.As the system operator, Transpower is consulting on changing the rules to allow hydro generators to access their contingent storage. The move would trigger the water to be drawn down when the lakes' overal...
PGG Wrightson reports first revenue drop in six years
Primary Sector

PGG Wrightson reports first revenue drop in six years

It has been whacked by reduced rural spending.

Riley Kennedy 9:45am
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk: Tuesday, August 13

Can you answer all ten questions correctly?

The Quizmaster 9:15am
QuiznessDesk: Tuesday, August 13
Law & Regulation

Collins confirms genetic engineering law reform on the way

Law to overturn genetic engineering ban will go to Parliament this year.

Staff reporters 9:10am
Collins confirms genetic engineering law reform on the way

More Markets

PGG Wrightson reports first revenue drop in six years
Primary Sector

PGG Wrightson reports first revenue drop in six years

It has been whacked by reduced rural spending.

Riley Kennedy 9:45am
Contact Energy buys 350 gigawatts worth of Methanex gas
Markets

Contact Energy buys 350 gigawatts worth of Methanex gas

The generator will use the gas for electricity as the market needs it.

Staff reporters 9:30am
ASX: Retailers, tech sector lead Aussie shares higher
Markets ASX Wrap

ASX: Retailers, tech sector lead Aussie shares higher

An earnings report by JB Hi-Fi bolstered the consumer discretionary sector.

AAP 8:00am
Giving broadcasters a sporting chance
Markets

Paul McBeth: Giving broadcasters a sporting chance

For the country’s broadcast media, there’s still only one game in town.

Paul McBeth 5:00am