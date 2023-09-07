Menu
ERoad seeks $50m in deeply discounted offer

ERoad chair Susan Paterson is fronting the discounted $50m capital raise. (Image: Supplied)
Dual-listed electronic truck fleet monitoring firm ERoad seeks $50 million in new equity through a deeply discounted 2.06-for-one offer to existing shareholders.Having apparently beaten off a takeover attempt by Canadian investor Constellation Software in July, ERoad is offering shares at 70 cents each, a 49.6% discount to yesterday’s closing price of $1.39 and a 37.7% discount to the theoretical ex-rights price (TERP) of $1.12. ERoad shares are now in a trading halt while the bookbuild takes place.'Repay debt'...
NZ help needed to combat illegal fishing in Pacific
Primary Sector

Labour schemes may be diverting Pacific workers away from fisheries roles.

Oliver Lewis 11:47am
Tourism

Nats $22m for cycling and walking, but no plan for industry funding

NZ's tourism marketing has been left in the dust by competing Australia.

Staff reporters 11:43am
Public sector

Head of public service announces he’s retiring five months early

Hughes says he wants to leave the way clear for fresh leadership after the election.

Jem Traylen 11:10am
More Markets

Allez Les Bleus! Forsyth Barr predicts French will win Rugby World Cup
Markets

For the first time, Forbarr hasn’t picked the All Blacks to win.

Ella Somers 5:00am
NZX50 continues its slow slide
Markets Market close

The S&P/NZX 50 Index closed at 11,427.66, down 9.58 points or 0.08%.

Graham Skellern 06 Sep 2023
Third carbon auction this year fails to clear
Policy

There were not enough bids to clear the NZUs on offer.

Ian Llewellyn 06 Sep 2023
The decliners and gainers of the NZX50 in August
Markets

The S&P/NZX 50 Index fell by almost 4.15% by the end of August.

Ella Somers 06 Sep 2023