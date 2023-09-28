Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Markets

ERoad's capital raise: thank goodness for underwriters

ERoad's capital raise: thank goodness for underwriters
ERoad chair Susan Paterson's move a plan or a ploy? (Image: NZME)
Pattrick Smellie
Pattrick Smellie
Thu, 28 Sep 2023
The response by the ERoad board to an unwanted raid by Canada-based Constellation Software has played out in a feebly supported $50 million capital raise, which closed on Wednesday.The result for shareholders, at least at this stage, is a share price actually lower than the issue price of 70 cents per new share in an already deeply discounted one-for-2.06 renounceable rights offer.At 68cps shortly after a halt lifted on Wednesday, this meant ERoad was trading at close to half the $1.39 a share it was attracting when the company was subject to a...
Business of Tech podcast: the fintech innovations coming to your digital wallet
Podcasts

Business of Tech podcast: the fintech innovations coming to your digital wallet

In episode 22, we talk to Worldline’s Julia Nicol and Tristan Dakin of Wise.

Peter Griffin and Ben Moore 6:30am
Economy

The kiwi struggles: NZ dollar faces uncertain future

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand sold $4 billion in July. 

Rebecca Howard 5:00am
The kiwi struggles: NZ dollar faces uncertain future
Policy

Why doesn’t the Treasury just do its own costings on election promises?

To answer that, we need to look back 30 years ...

Jem Traylen 5:00am
Why doesn’t the Treasury just do its own costings on election promises?

More Markets

The kiwi struggles: NZ dollar faces uncertain future
Economy

The kiwi struggles: NZ dollar faces uncertain future

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand sold $4 billion in July. 

Rebecca Howard 5:00am
NZ market edges down
Markets Market close

NZ market edges down

Turnover was $101.3 million and there were 35 gainers and 90 decliners.

Ella Somers 27 Sep 2023
Rocket Lab earnings fall after launch 'anomaly'
Markets

Rocket Lab earnings fall after launch 'anomaly'

Flight "anomaly" knocks Rocket Lab earnings.

Staff reporters 27 Sep 2023
The waste firm taking over the South Island
Markets

The waste firm taking over the South Island

NZ's only listed waste firm plans to keep growing through acquisitions.

Cécile Meier 27 Sep 2023