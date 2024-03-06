Menu
Eroad's new 'dual' CEOs could split a salary bill of $1.4m

Mark Heine and David Kenneson are likely to be on similar pay packets. (Image: Eroad)
Brent Melville
Wed, 06 Mar 2024
Eroad says it will disclose the cost of transitioning United States-based marketing consultant David Kenneson into a joint-chief executive role when it publishes its annual report in May.But he's likely to come in at a base salary of about $700,000, plus incentives.The fleet tracking and transport tech group, which operates in New Zealand and Australia and employs about 100 staff in the US, announced on Tuesday it had appointed Philadelphia-based Kenneson to work alongside current chief executive Mark Heine. Kenneson, 52, president of...
