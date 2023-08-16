Menu
Ex-CEO of Third Age Health Services blames chair for slumping share price

Former CEO Micheal Michael Haskell is unimpressed at the company's share price. (Image: Third Age)
Ella Somers
Wed, 16 Aug 2023
The ex-chief executive of listed primary healthcare company Third Age Health Services accused its current chair of halving the company's share price at its annual meeting on Tuesday.Third Age Health Services, a firm that provides general practice medical services to the aged residential care sector, had just sixteen people in attendance at its annual meeting. Of those, half weren’t even shareholders.Third Age Health Services chair John Fernandes told the meeting that net earnings for the financial year had been “well below expec...
Fletcher trims dividend to preserve cash, earnings meet guidance
Infrastructure

Fletcher warned the year ahead will still be a tight one. 

Paul McBeth 9:15am
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Wednesday, August 16, 2023

Do you have what it takes to beat our Quizmaster's 10-question quiz?

The Quizmaster 9:15am
Economy

Plunge in whole milk powder worse than expected

 A plunge in whole milk powder prices in the overnight Global Dairy Trade auction was worse than expected.Whole milk powder, which has the biggest influence on Fonterra’s forecast milk price, was down 10.9% to US$2,548 (NZ$4,282) a tonne. It was the lowest since August 2016, acco...

Staff reporters 8:45am
The $17,000 club: bargain lobbying fee or good corporate citizenship?
Markets Exclusive

The $17,000 club: bargain lobbying fee or good corporate citizenship?

The Corporate Taxpayers Group met with Inland Revenue officials 40 times in 2022.

Murray Jones 5:00am
Global dairy prices in for another 'significant decline' overnight
Primary Sector

Global dairy prices in for another 'significant decline' overnight

The market is expecting whole milk powder prices to drop 6.1%.

Riley Kennedy 15 Aug 2023
Treasury Wine Estates tapping new growers to sate thirsty sav drinkers
Primary Sector

Treasury Wine Estates tapping new growers to sate thirsty sav drinkers

It signed a A$50m conditional deal to buy vineyards on both sides of the Tasman. 

Staff reporters 15 Aug 2023