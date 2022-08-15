See full details
Fisher Funds to become second biggest KiwiSaver provider with $310m Kiwi Wealth acquisition

Dan Brunskill
Mon, 15 Aug 2022

Fisher Funds to become second biggest KiwiSaver provider with $310m Kiwi Wealth acquisition
Fisher Funds is understood to be planning absorb Kiwi Wealth and will seek to retain its default status. (Image: Kiwi Wealth)
Dan Brunskill
Mon, 15 Aug 2022
Kiwi Group Holdings has announced Fisher Funds will purchase Kiwi Wealth for $310 million, as reported by BusinessDesk earlier this month. Chair of the crown-owned holding company, Paula Rebstock, said it was a “positive result that will enable the Kiwi Wealth business to grow as a part of the Fisher Funds family”.A statement this morning said that Kiwi Wealth will be integrated into Fisher Funds over time.Fisher Funds will also enter a strategic partnership with Kiwibank, with the bank referring KiwiSaver customers to Fisher F...

