Fisher & Paykel boss Lewis Gradon gets hefty pay boost after hitting targets

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare and its managing director Lewis Gradon hit targets for operating revenue, profit and cashflow. (Image: NZME)
Rebecca Stevenson
Rebecca Stevenson
Wed, 29 May 2024
New Zealand Exchange-listed medical device manufacturer Fisher & Paykel Healthcare says the feedback from US customers on its new solo mask for obstructive sleep apnea has been tremendous. Fisher & Paykel reported its full-year result to March 31 on Wednesday, reporting underlying net profit after tax of $264.4 million after stripping out one-off items including a $98m revaluation of land it purchased at Karaka. Free cashflow rose to $73.8m compared to $12.5m in the previous financial year, while operating revenue wa...
World

Australian monthly inflation indicator flashes fresh price warning

The monthly consumer-price index indicator rose 3.6% in the 12 months to April.

The Wall Street Journal 3:35pm
Markets

Radius Care bucks industry trend, reinstates dividend

Operating cashflow grew 249% to $14.1m as revenues grew 17%.

Gregor Thompson 2:10pm
Mussel prices help boost strong Sanford half-year result.
Primary Sector

Mussel prices help boost strong Sanford half-year result.

A 'more moderate' second half expected.

Staff reporters 10:52am
'We expect better': Mainfreight posts reduced profits
Infrastructure

'We expect better': Mainfreight posts reduced profits

It's back to reality for the global logistics company after a spell of record results.

Oliver Lewis 10:00am