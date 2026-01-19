Menu
Fisher & Paykel Healthcare appoints Anna Curzon as new non-executive director

Anna Curzon has joined Fisher & Paykel Healthcare's board as a non-executive director. (Image: Supplied)
Mon, 19 Jan 2026
Fisher & Paykel Healthcare has appointed Anna Curzon to the board as a non-executive director. Curzon will fill the vacancy following the retirement of Pip Greenwood, according to a statement on the NZX. Currently, Curzon is a director of Gallagher Holdings Ltd, Kiwibank and Jade Software Corporation and chairs the board of Atomic.io.“Fisher & Paykel Healthcare is a leading med-tech company operating on the world stage, and it’s a privilege to join the Board,” Curzon said.“I’m excited to contribute to...
More Markets

Tauranga port re-lodges fast-track bid after law fix
Infrastructure

Tauranga port re-lodges fast-track bid after law fix

Port of Tauranga has re-lodged an application under the Fast-track Approvals Act for its proposed Stella Passage development.This follows legislative amendments in December that corrected an error in how the project was described in the act’s schedule.Port of Tauranga (POT) said...

Ian Llewellyn 3:45pm
NZ sharemarket starts week down 1%
Markets Market Close

NZ sharemarket starts week down 1%

The S&P/NZX 50 Index closed at 13,580.29, down 137.81 points or 1%.

Graham Skellern 19 Jan 2026