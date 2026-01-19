Fisher & Paykel Healthcare appoints Anna Curzon as new non-executive director

Anna Curzon has joined Fisher & Paykel Healthcare's board as a non-executive director. (Image: Supplied)

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare has appointed Anna Curzon to the board as a non-executive director. Curzon will fill the vacancy following the retirement of Pip Greenwood, according to a statement on the NZX. Currently, Curzon is a director of Gallagher Holdings Ltd, Kiwibank and Jade Software Corporation and chairs the board of Atomic.io.“Fisher & Paykel Healthcare is a leading med-tech company operating on the world stage, and it’s a privilege to join the Board,” Curzon said.“I’m excited to contribute to...