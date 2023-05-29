Menu
Fisher & Paykel Healthcare is a long-term play

Chief executive Lewis Gradon (Image: Fisher & Paykel Healthcare)
Rebecca Howard
Mon, 29 May 2023
Fisher & Paykel Healthcare will benefit from the fact that its nasal high-flow therapy machine became the frontline choice for covid-19, but it won’t happen overnight. “The only real thing that covid-19 changed is that customers have a lot of the hardware,” said chief executive Lewis Gradon. Revenue in the year to March 31, 2019, was just over $1 billion. By the 2021 financial year, it had jumped to nearly $2b as the company moved swiftly to supply hospitals around the world with nasal high-flow therapy mach...
Metroglass results glazed over by $10m impairment
Property

The glass producer wants to sell its Australian business to pay down debt.

Brent Melville 11:00am
Oli Lewis wins top local government reporting prize

His portfolio stood out because he broke big stories, the judges said.

Staff reporters 10:32am
QuiznessDesk, Monday, May 29, 2023

Take time out of your busy schedule and test your smarts in our daily quiz.

The Quizmaster 10:12am
SkyCity Adelaide ordered to appoint an independent expert
Markets

The commissioner issued a direction notice to SkyCity Adelaide.

Rebecca Howard 9:25am
Carbon fund takes 20% hit as prices collapse
Policy

Carbon fund takes 20% hit as prices collapse

Salt’s fund is one way retail investors can get exposure to carbon prices.

Ian Llewellyn 5:00am
Market heavyweight drags NZX 50 down
Markets Market close

The S&P/NZX 50 Index was down 129.82 points or 1.09%

Graham Skellern 26 May 2023
Rural Land Co suspends dividend to buy back shares
Primary Sector

Cash previously earmarked for dividends will be used to buy shares.

Ella Somers 26 May 2023