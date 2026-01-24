Five reasons gold is surging toward US$5,000 an ounce

(Image: Getty)

By Ryan DezemberInvestors have plenty to worry about lately. Whether it is lower bond yields, expensive stocks or President Trump’s tariffs, their response has been the same: Buy gold.Just three months after hitting the once-unthinkable price of US$4,000 (NZ$6,842) a troy ounce, gold prices are on the cusp of US$5,000.Futures rose 1.5% Wednesday to settle at a new all-time high of US$4,831.80. Gold has added more than US$500 an ounce so far this month – including a record one-day gain of US$171.20 on Tuesday – rallying on...