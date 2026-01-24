Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Markets
The Wall Street Journal

Five reasons gold is surging toward US$5,000 an ounce

Five reasons gold is surging toward US$5,000 an ounce
(Image: Getty)
The Wall Street Journal
The Wall Street Journal
Sat, 24 Jan 2026
By Ryan DezemberInvestors have plenty to worry about lately. Whether it is lower bond yields, expensive stocks or President Trump’s tariffs, their response has been the same: Buy gold.Just three months after hitting the once-unthinkable price of US$4,000 (NZ$6,842) a troy ounce, gold prices are on the cusp of US$5,000.Futures rose 1.5% Wednesday to settle at a new all-time high of US$4,831.80. Gold has added more than US$500 an ounce so far this month – including a record one-day gain of US$171.20 on Tuesday – rallying on...
Markets sponsored by
Award-winning investment expertise, trusted to deliver for the long term
Warner Bros suitors face battle for EU nod
Media

Warner Bros suitors face battle for EU nod

Watchdogs can decide to clear the path for a deal or issue a veto.

Bloomberg 5:00am
On the Money

On the Money: The Parises, The Chrises, The New Year, and more

The business and political year has kicked into gear, and so has On the Money.

Dileepa Fonseka 24 Jan 2026
On the Money: The Parises, The Chrises, The New Year, and more
Opinion

Simon Robertson: The time for macro trading is now

One thing is for sure: ‘Macro’ is back.

Simon Robertson 24 Jan 2026
The time for macro trading is now

More Markets

NZ sharemarket ends week down almost 2%
Markets Market Close

NZ sharemarket ends week down almost 2%

The S&P/NZX 50 Index closed at 13,448.24, down 108.63 points or 0.8%.

Graham Skellern 23 Jan 2026
Mainland Group sale expected to settle in the first quarter
Primary Sector

Mainland Group sale expected to settle in the first quarter

The Fonterra deal had been tipped to go through in the first half of this year.

Riley Kennedy 23 Jan 2026
Fletcher's decades of costly missteps
Opinion

Stock & Trade: Fletcher's decades of costly missteps

Can Fletcher finally break its billion-dollar cycle of blunders and write-downs?

Stock & Trade 23 Jan 2026
Increased Chinese marriages, more babies expected
Primary Sector

Increased Chinese marriages, more babies expected

The birth rate in the People's Republic of China fell to a record low.

Riley Kennedy 23 Jan 2026