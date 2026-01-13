Fletcher Building finds ‘encouraging signs’ in product volumes but margin squeeze won’t ease yet

Fletcher Building put its residential building under review and says it has interested buyers. (Image: NZME)

Fletcher Building says encouraging signs are emerging in building product sales, but there is ongoing margin pressure. The building conglomerate released quarterly key product sales volumes on Tuesday morning, an initiative put in place by managing director Andrew Reding. Fletcher said heavy building products such as cement continued to experience volume contractions while light building product volumes were trending positively in the second quarter. Reding said quarterly volumes showed modest improvement compared with the f...