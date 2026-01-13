Menu
Fletcher Building finds 'encouraging signs' in product volumes but margin squeeze won't ease yet

Fletcher Building finds ‘encouraging signs’ in product volumes but margin squeeze won’t ease yet
Fletcher Building put its residential building under review and says it has interested buyers. (Image: NZME)
Rebecca Stevenson
Rebecca Stevenson
Tue, 13 Jan 2026
Fletcher Building says encouraging signs are emerging in building product sales, but there is ongoing margin pressure. The building conglomerate released quarterly key product sales volumes on Tuesday morning, an initiative put in place by managing director Andrew Reding. Fletcher said heavy building products such as cement continued to experience volume contractions while light building product volumes were trending positively in the second quarter. Reding said quarterly volumes showed modest improvement compared with the f...
RBNZ appoints new committee members
Finance

RBNZ appoints new committee members

External appointments to the committee meet a mixed response.

Andy Macdonald 5:00pm
Law & Regulation

Electricity regulator given ‘real teeth’

Simon Watts appoints three new members to rebuild the Electricity Authority board.

Ian Llewellyn 12:47pm
Electricity regulator given ‘real teeth’
Economy

Business confidence jumps, keeps RBNZ on track to hike

The data adds to the view rate hikes are coming later this year. 

Rebecca Howard 11:48am
Business confidence jumps, keeps RBNZ on track to hike

Rakon: $356m bid won't be swayed by personalities
Markets

Rakon: $356m bid won't be swayed by personalities

Bourns' offer won’t be influenced by past disputes, Swasbrook says.

Rebecca Stevenson 9:25am
Rakon takeover bid fails to lift NZ sharemarket
Markets Market Close

Rakon takeover bid fails to lift NZ sharemarket

The S&P/NZX 50 Index closed at 13,683.29, down 12.96 points or 0.09%.

Graham Skellern 12 Jan 2026
Rakon shares jump more than 50% on takeover bid
Markets

Rakon shares jump more than 50% on takeover bid

Bourns said a formal offer was to be made in the next 20 business days.

Rebecca Stevenson 12 Jan 2026
Bourns launches $356m cash bid for Rakon
Markets

Bourns launches $356m cash bid for Rakon

Rakon board sets up independent committee as Bourns tables $356m bid.

Rebecca Stevenson 12 Jan 2026