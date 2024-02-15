Fletcher Building: Timeline of woe

Menu
Victoria Young
Thu, 15 Feb 2024
Andy Fyers
Thu, 15 Feb 2024
Fletcher Building's chief executive and chair have said they will be standing aside as the under-fire construction company deals with continuing poor performance amid ongoing cost blowouts to major projects.The company went into a trading halt on Monday, at the same time announcing CEO Ross Taylor would be considering his position.By Wednesday, as the company released its half-year results and resumed trading, Taylor and board chair Bruce Hassall were gone.The earnings update for the first half of 2024 showed that earnings before interest a...
Technology Podcast

WTO members prepare to discuss the future of the moratorium on digital trade tariffs.

Ben Moore and Peter Griffin and Dileepa Fonseka 6:00am
Infrastructure

The global consultant is carrying out a strategic review that aims to lift performance.

Oliver Lewis 5:00am
Markets

Airports claim to regulators the move will stymie growth and competition.

Denise McNabb 5:00am
Markets

Airports claim to regulators the move will stymie growth and competition.

Denise McNabb 5:00am
Markets

Even with its advantages and entrenched position it can't make a buck, academic says.

Rebecca Stevenson 5:00am
Markets Market close

The S&P/NZX 50 Index closed at 11,661.32, down 78.35 points or 0.67%.

Graham Skellern 14 Feb 2024
Property

Fletcher Building has also cut $100 million from planned spending.

Brent Melville 14 Feb 2024