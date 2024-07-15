Fletcher's 'cost management' focus pauses software rollout until 2026

Menu
Mon, 15 Jul 2024
Fletcher Building has paused the rollout of a cloud-based software system, which it has spent years and tens of millions of dollars implementing. The dual-listed construction giant continues to search for new leaders to replace former chair Bruce Hassall and chief executive Ross Taylor, who left Fletcher after the company recorded a $120 million first-half loss on the back of repeated project provisions and cost blowouts.  Once a new chair is appointed, one of the projects they’ll have to come to grips with is Digital@Fletcher,...
Social investment is a numbers game
Policy

Social investment is a numbers game

Will it be one dataset to rule them all?

Jem Traylen 5:00am
Infrastructure

KiwiRail wanted to build and sell rail ferries

The Interislander operator thought the approach would have been better for taxpayers.

Oliver Lewis 5:00am
KiwiRail wanted to build and sell rail ferries
Infrastructure

Dileepa Fonseka: The real cost of housing excuses

When it comes to providing more homes, just ignore the convenient pretexts.

Dileepa Fonseka 5:00am
The real cost of housing excuses

More Markets

NZ sharemarket has its best week of 2024
Markets Market Close

NZ sharemarket has its best week of 2024

The S&P/NZX 50 closed at 12,134.97, up 76.68 points or 0.64%.

Graham Skellern 12 Jul 2024
Smartpay investors vote in favour of 25% director fees increase
Markets

Smartpay investors vote in favour of 25% director fees increase

Smartpay is increasing the amount of money available to pay directors as it looks to grow.

John Anthony 12 Jul 2024
Warehouse Group to cut jobs at its head office
Retail

Warehouse Group to cut jobs at its head office

The company had already indicated last month that it was looking to trim staffing.

Gregor Thompson 12 Jul 2024
Infratil retail offer brings in $275m
Markets

Infratil retail offer brings in $275m

Offer was part of a wider $1.275 billion equity raising.

John Anthony 12 Jul 2024