Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Markets

Fletcher's largest shareholder backs board upheaval

Fletcher's largest shareholder backs board upheaval
Ross Taylor will help out interim CEO Nick Traber for a few months. (Image: NZME)
Rebecca Stevenson
Rebecca Stevenson
Tue, 26 Mar 2024
Fletcher Building’s largest shareholder says its leaders must demonstrate a willingness to take accountability for the building conglomerate’s poor performance. On Monday morning, the New Zealand stock exchange-listed (NZX) building giant said this would be chief executive officer Ross Taylor’s last week on the job. Taylor and former chair Bruce Hassall are exiting Fletcher Building after fierce pressure from shareholders for a string of financial hits, including repeated provisions for the SkyCity International Conventio...
Analysts tweak 12-month target prices on Fisher & Paykel Healthcare
Markets

Analysts tweak 12-month target prices on Fisher & Paykel Healthcare

Analysts' ratings are underperform, underweight and neutral.

Rebecca Howard 5:00am
Services

University of Auckland reports diminished surplus, citing falling enrolments

Expenses rose faster than income, with the university disappointed by domestic enrolments.

Murray Jones 5:00am
University of Auckland reports diminished surplus, citing falling enrolments
Climate change

Climate change speeds up as major indicators blow off the charts, WMO warns

These impacts worsened every crisis humanity is facing.

Bloomberg 5:00am
Climate change speeds up as major indicators blow off the charts, WMO warns

More Markets

Analysts tweak 12-month target prices on Fisher & Paykel Healthcare
Markets

Analysts tweak 12-month target prices on Fisher & Paykel Healthcare

Analysts' ratings are underperform, underweight and neutral.

Rebecca Howard 5:00am
Winton's Wynyard: for the wealthy and well-heeled
Property

Winton's Wynyard: for the wealthy and well-heeled

Big balconies take advantage of the harbour and historic quarter views. 

Brent Melville 5:00am
Meng Foon won't quit as a PGW director
Primary Sector

Meng Foon won't quit as a PGW director

His board colleagues have invited him to go.

Riley Kennedy 5:00am
NZ sharemarket closes with decent rise
Markets Market close

NZ sharemarket closes with decent rise

The S&P/NZX 50 Index closed at 12,067.03, up 88.41 points or 0.74%.

Graham Skellern 25 Mar 2024