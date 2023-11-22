Menu
Forsyth Barr says Gentrack and Turners Automotive Group to enter NZX-50

S&P/NZX 50 index is made up of the top 50 companies on the NZX. (Image: Getty)
Rebecca Howard
Rebecca Howard
Wed, 22 Nov 2023
Forsyth Barr is tipping Gentrack Group and Turners Automotive Group to gain entry in the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index at the upcoming S&P/NZX December 2023 quarterly index review – and Synlait Milk and Pacific Edge would exit it.The index is made up of the top 50 companies on the New Zealand stock exchange (NZX).Official outcomes of the review will be announced at the close of the market on Dec 1, with trading set to begin in mid-December.“We calculate that both SML [Synlait] and PEB [Pacific Edge] rank below the exit level of...
David Chaplin: Why outcomes are in

The FMA isn’t the only regulator pondering outcomes.

David Chaplin 5:00am
Social impact bonds pay out for investors and young offenders

The incoming government is expected to be far more supportive than Labour was.

Greg Hurrell 5:00am
NZ sharemarket slips as Wall St rally continues
The S&P/NZX 50 Index closed at 11,160.64, down 46.82 points or 0.42%.

Graham Skellern 21 Nov 2023
NZ Post bids for PBT courier 'contracts'
Agreeements with 200 PBT courier van owner operators won't be part of the deal.

Brent Melville 21 Nov 2023
NZ King Salmon shores up China deal
Fish farmer has already sold 60,000 kilograms of salmon through Chinese distributor.

Staff reporters 21 Nov 2023
Subscribers in the dark after FMA stop notice on David McEwen
“His phone’s cut off … he’s probably done that so you can’t ring him,” an investor said.

Victoria Young 21 Nov 2023