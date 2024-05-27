Menu
F&P Healthcare FY25 guidance to be in the spotlight
Fisher & Paykel Healthcare’s guidance for the 2025 financial year will be of keen interest when it reports on May 29.“With FPH having pre-announced its FY24 result, the key question when FPH reports will be guidance for FY25,” said Craigs Investment Partners analysts Stephen Ridgewell and Rob Morrison.In early March the healthcare products manufacturer said it expected full-year operating revenue would be approximately $1.73 billion for the year to March 31.It forecast underlying profit after tax (excluding any fair v...
