'Fragmented' tourism sector lacks economy of scale – report

More Kiwis 'reprioritising' and heading offshore. (Image: BusinessDesk)
Brent Melville
Tue, 25 Jul 2023
Mergers and acquisitions could be a prominent feature of the tourism landscape over the coming year as operators recover from the covid hangover and build ‘economies of scale’.A new report by Westpac also suggests there’s room for consolidation in what is a highly fragmented and often cash poor sector. This could mean developing a “tourism ecosystem”, with capability built through acquisition, joint ventures or strategic alliances providing access to new technology and enabling more personalised tourist needs.Pre-c...
China’s top leaders likely to disappoint on big bang stimulus
Bloomberg

The July Politburo meeting is likely to signal more fiscal and monetary aid.

Bloomberg 5:00am
Media

AI ad agency launches for SMEs

The advertising agency will run largely automated marketing and advertising campaigns. 

Daniel Dunkley 5:00am
Policy

Cracking down on land covenants could make things worse

Sometimes monopolies are good – think of patents.

Jem Traylen 5:00am
NZ sharemarket starts the week on a positive note
Markets Market close

The S&P/NZX 50 Index closed 77.79 points or 0.65% up at 12,018.23.

Graham Skellern 24 Jul 2023
Ampol says petrol demand will stay strong
Markets

The length of car ownership in New Zealand means demand for petrol will remain “robust” for some time, says Ampol.The Australian company is dual-listed on both sides of the Tasman and owns NZ’s largest fuel retail business – Z Energy.An update on the company’s decarbonisation pro...

Ian Llewellyn 24 Jul 2023
Steve Newman re-emerges at ERoad
Markets

Newman will return as an adviser to the telematics company’s board.

Pattrick Smellie 24 Jul 2023
NZ sharemarket ends quiet week with an upward tick
Markets Market close

The S&P/NZX 50 was down 0.4% for the week.

Graham Skellern 21 Jul 2023