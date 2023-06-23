Menu
Freightways and Merlin Labs trial autonomous courier delivery planes in Northland

Hangars on: Merlin's Kerikeri test site. (Image: Freightways)
Brent Melville
Fri, 23 Jun 2023
Listed express logistics business Freightways has announced it is working with US-based aviation technology developer Merlin Labs to test autonomous flight technology.The trial, which began this month in Kerikeri, Northland, follows the opening of a test facility by the Boston-based start-up group, in the hopes of achieving certification for its pilot system with the NZ Civil Aviation Authority (CAA).Freightways businesses Fieldair, Parceline and NZ Couriers have signed up to the trial, for delivery of courier items from Kerikeri to Auckland, a...
Business of Sport: indifference kills off NZ NRL expansion hopes
Trevor McKewen: Business of Sport: indifference kills off NZ NRL expansion hopes

It's because of a lack of corporate interest on this side of the Tasman.

Trevor McKewen 1:00pm
QuiznessDesk, Friday, June 23, 2023

Take time out of your busy schedule and test your smarts in our daily quiz.

The Quizmaster 9:15am
Takeover bid: Why ERoad is in play

A takeover bid values ERoad at $147m, less than the $177m it paid to buy Coretex in 2021.

Pattrick Smellie 5:00am
TheMarket: what’s happening to The Warehouse’s $12m solution to Amazon?
TheMarket: what’s happening to The Warehouse’s $12m solution to Amazon?

It’s not very clear because the retailer doesn't feel comfortable talking about it.

Ella Somers 5:00am
