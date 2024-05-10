Menu
Fuel to the fire: the battle over burger chain's millions

The burger company wants to distribute about $4 million to its shareholders. (Image: NZME)
Rebecca Stevenson
Rebecca Stevenson
Fri, 10 May 2024
Burger Fuel’s founder, its major shareholder, and top executive have faced off in court over a proposed multimillion-dollar payout to shareholders. The New Zealand Exchange-listed (NZX) firm had a full-day hearing in the high court at Auckland this week over a proposed scheme of arrangement to return to investors about $4 million destined for a partnership with Subway until that company's founder died. Burger Fuel founder and minority shareholder Chris Mason opposed the planned capital return, claiming the company had failed...
