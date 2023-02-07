Menu
Fundsource: Best-performing investments of past five years

Since 2018, returns of up to 16% per annum have been on offer for the right investment. (Image: Getty)
Andy Fyers
Andy Fyers
Tue, 07 Feb 2023
An investment in Australia's mining sector has generated the biggest return among investments available to NZ customers in the past five years, according to FundSource investments data. The BT Classic Investment BT Natural Resources, a fund that invests aggressively in the resources market has returned 16% per annum to its investors over the past five years. It currently has a 97% of funds invested in Australian equities.The fund was not the only extractive Aussie investment among the top-performing managed funds. Smartshares Aus Resou...
