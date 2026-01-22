Menu
Gas moves matter, but water sets the tone in Contact, Genesis updates

Gas moves matter, but water sets the tone in Contact, Genesis updates
The Taranaki combined-cycle plant is being decommissioned. (Image: NZME)
Ian Llewellyn
Ian Llewellyn
Thu, 22 Jan 2026
The latest operating reports for Genesis and Contact show higher hydro storage eased supply concerns and pushed forward prices lower.Contact’s December monthly operating report and Genesis’ update for the quarter ended Dec 31 told a similar story to Mercury and Meridian’s recent updates, with more detail on gas market dynamics.Contact removed the Taranaki combined-cycle plant from the market on Jan 1, with decommissioning commencing and the change reflected in Transpower’s planning data.Gas in a time of hydroBoth co...
Mainland Group sale expected to settle in the first quarter
Primary Sector

Mainland Group sale expected to settle in the first quarter

The Fonterra deal had been tipped to go through in the first half of this year.

Riley Kennedy 12:25pm
Economy

Annual inflation hits 3.1% in December quarter

The CPI rose 0.6% in the December 2025 quarter. 

Rebecca Howard 11:00am
Annual inflation hits 3.1% in December quarter
Mainland Group sale expected to settle in the first quarter
Primary Sector

Mainland Group sale expected to settle in the first quarter

The Fonterra deal had been tipped to go through in the first half of this year.

Riley Kennedy 12:25pm
Fletcher's decades of costly missteps
Opinion

Stock & Trade: Fletcher's decades of costly missteps

Can Fletcher finally break its billion-dollar cycle of blunders and write-downs?

Stock & Trade 5:00am
Increased Chinese marriages, more babies expected
Primary Sector

Increased Chinese marriages, more babies expected

The birth rate in the People's Republic of China fell to a record low.

Riley Kennedy 5:00am
NZ sharemarket up over 1% after Greenland 'solution'
Markets Market Close

NZ sharemarket up over 1% after Greenland 'solution'

The S&P/NZX 50 Index closed at 13,556.87, up 139.70 points or 1.04%.

Graham Skellern 22 Jan 2026