Gas sector at odds with Transpower over proposal to close down wholesale market

Transpower says it is not interested in running a wholesale gas market. (Image: Getty)
Ian Llewellyn
Ian Llewellyn
Wed, 29 May 2024
Transpower says the wholesale gas market run by the subsidiary it wants to close down is small, and closure will make little difference. However, others in the sector say it is the only viable option for some gas users.On Monday, Transpower said it would close emsTradepoint (EMS), as it was a non-core business unless a suitable new owner could be found.Several participants in the market, including gas suppliers, users and regulators have expressed concern to BusinessDesk about the impact.The gas market is tight and the government has set up a g...
Policy

Mike King opens the books to BusinessDesk.

Oliver Lewis 5:00am
Property

Asset Plus considers sale of key Albany property

A 15-year lease to Auckland Council a 'significant milestone' for the portfolio.

Maria Slade 5:00am
Business of Housing Exclusive

Bill English: It's about the people, not who owns the houses

Change at Kāinga Ora would diversify social housing and revive the privatisation debate.

Nikitin Sallee 5:00am
