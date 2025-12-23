Genesis Energy faces complaint over alleged Huntly power plant code breach

(Image: Supplied)

The Electricity Authority has lodged a formal complaint with an independent panel alleging a breach of an industry code by power generator Genesis Energy.The authority alleged Genesis had failed to comply with dispatch instructions in respect of the gas-driven turbine, Unit 5, at Huntly, and that it failed to immediately advise Transpower of a reason why Huntly Unit 5 was unable to comply with instructions on Jan 26, 2024.Dispatch instructions are the instructions the system operator – Transpower – issues to generators to provide ge...