Geneva’s long hard road to the Unlisted exchange

Geneva will become the latest company to wave goodbye to the NZX. (Image: NZME)
Paul McBeth
Tue, 16 Jul 2024
Shades of the 1980s – that’s how the first dejected shareholders of Geneva Finance characterised the meeting they’d just left, where the finance minnow’s future as a New Zealand Exchange-listed company hung. The meeting was always going to be tense. In Auckland’s Mount Wellington, at the Waipuna Hotel and Conference Centre, the media were barred from this shareholder gathering, having witnessed the previous special meeting at which the minority shareholders gave Geneva’s controlling owner a bit of a...
QuiznessDesk: Tuesday, July 16
The Quiz Free

Can you answer all ten questions correctly?

The Quizmaster 9:15am
Aussie shares close over key level for first time ever

The ASX200 rose 0.7% to close above 8,000 for the first time ever.

AAP 8:45am
KiwiRail board overhaul chugs on

Former Labour politician Maryan Street is the fourth board member to leave.

Oliver Lewis 5:00am
Scales Corporation sells two orchards for $34m
Scales Corporation sells two orchards for $34m

Scales and buyer Craigmore have already worked together for a number of years. 

Staff reporters 9:20am
Aussie shares close over key level for first time ever

The ASX200 rose 0.7% to close above 8,000 for the first time ever.

AAP 8:45am
‘Sluggish’ Chinese demand expected to weigh down dairy prices further
‘Sluggish’ Chinese demand expected to weigh down dairy prices further

The latest GDT auction is due to be held on Wednesday morning.

Riley Kennedy 5:00am
NZ sharemarket flat amid international turmoil

The S&P/NZX 50 Index closed at 12,123.14, down 11.83 points or 0.10%.

Graham Skellern 15 Jul 2024