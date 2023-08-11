Menu
Gentailers' profits will be keenly scrutinised

Politics will bring close attention to the major electricity companies' upcoming annual results. (Image: NZME)
Ian Llewellyn
Ian Llewellyn
Fri, 11 Aug 2023
The major electricity generator/retailers reporting season will be watched carefully for companies’ profit results, not only as an indicator of performance but also for political reasons.The four large gentailers, which dominate the electricity sector, are due to report 2022/23 financial year earnings, with Contact starting on Aug 14, Mercury on Aug 21, Genesis on Aug 24, and Meridian on Aug 29.Last year, some of the major gentailers came in for criticism for making ‘super profits’, leading to calls for a special tax being lev...
Better to overinvest in renewable energy than leave it too late
Electrifying NZ needs "all hands to the pump", says Powerco chief executive James Kilty.

Greg Hurrell 12:00pm
Compulsory gender pay gap reporting teased

The government has released details of its planned gender pay gap reporting regime.

Oliver Lewis 9:25am
QuiznessDesk, Friday, August 11, 2023

Take time from your busy schedule and test your smarts in our daily quiz.

The Quizmaster 9:15am
The Financial Markets Authority has warned New Zealand stock exchange-listed Enprise Group for failing to keep proper accounting records.In an Aug 11 letter, the financial watchdog considered that Enprise had breached the Financial Markets Authority Act and the Financial Markets...

Staff reporters 10:45am
Fonterra says it expects to pay a full-year dividend near the top of its forecast range of 65-80 cents per share. CEO Miles Hurrell said in a statement the dividend for the July 31 financial year would be at the high end of the co-operative's dividend policy of 40% to 60% of...

Staff reporters 9:11am
Things might turn around for Fletcher a little earlier than anticipated.

Paul McBeth 5:00am
The S&P/NZX 50 Index closed at 11,811.77, down 26.49 or 0.22%.

Graham Skellern 10 Aug 2023