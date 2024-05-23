Menu
Gentrack could be NZ's next billion-dollar business

Gary Miles joined Gentrack in 2020 and he is credited with turning around the business. (Image: NZME)
Rebecca Stevenson
Thu, 23 May 2024
Listed utilities software company Gentrack now has a market capitalisation larger than Briscoe Group and Skellerup and it is closing in on $1 billion.Its shares have risen from about $6.60 at the beginning of 2024 to recently hit $9.50, bringing its market capitalisation to about $980 million. The share price rise across 2023 was meteoric, beginning the year at about $2.50 and finishing it at about $6.60. This week, Gentrack reported its revenue increased for the six months to March 31 by 21% to $102m, net profit came in at $5.3m and...
