Gentrack's software offers off-peak promise

Jarden analyst Guy Hooper says NZX-listed software company Gentrack is ready to move into a new growth phase.
Rebecca Stevenson
Rebecca Stevenson
Fri, 13 Oct 2023
Innovation in the electricity sector is part of utilities software company Gentrack's growth story, an analyst says.Jarden analyst Guy Hooper said utilities companies could offer “time of use tariffs” through Gentrack’s software to encourage energy use off-peak.Gentrack offers software and billing solutions for utility companies.For example, Hooper said Gentrack signing up New Zealand energy company Mercury to its software in 2022 was a notable win and a recognition of its progress.'Positive reinforcement'While the...
The battle against the thief in our pocket rages on
The battle against the thief in our pocket rages on

Actual food prices fell 0.4% on the month in September.

Rebecca Howard 5:00am
Why are patient portal apps so clunky?

And what is being done about it?

Ben Moore 5:00am
Smaller grocery retailers ‘absolutely need help’ from govt – Supie

The country's grocery sector needs an NZ-born solution, says Supie founder.

Ella Somers 5:00am
The country's grocery sector needs an NZ-born solution, says Supie founder.

Ella Somers 5:00am
Pipe uncertainty to weigh on Fletcher
A major Perth builder says it's a A$1.9 billion problem. 

Victoria Young 5:00am
Fletcher and election uncertainty makes for a quiet sharemarket
Turnover was $91.03 million.

Staff reporters 12 Oct 2023
Air NZ battling higher costs with weak dollar and rising fuel prices
National carrier's shares buffeted after it released lower-than-expected guidance.

Rebecca Stevenson 12 Oct 2023