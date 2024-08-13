Menu
Giving broadcasters a sporting chance

Sky TV must navigate a sports broadcasting environment where exclusive rights don't hold the sway they used to. (Image: Supplied)
Paul McBeth
Paul McBeth
Tue, 13 Aug 2024
The brains trust at Sky Network Television’s Mount Wellington headquarters is probably sparing a thought for the US cable network giants, which reported some pretty savage writedowns last week. After all, New Zealand’s dominant pay-TV operator went through its own painful bloodletting a few years back, the most savage of which was a $1 billion writedown in the June 2019 year – a time when its grip on sporting rights was feeling decidedly loose. That figure might pale in comparison to the US$6b (NZ$9.9b) impairment ch...
PGG Wrightson reports first revenue drop in six years
Primary Sector

It has been whacked by reduced rural spending.

Riley Kennedy 9:45am
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk: Tuesday, August 13

Can you answer all ten questions correctly?

The Quizmaster 9:15am
Law & Regulation

Collins confirms genetic engineering law reform on the way

Law to overturn genetic engineering ban will go to Parliament this year.

Staff reporters 9:10am
Primary Sector

It has been whacked by reduced rural spending.

Riley Kennedy 9:45am
Markets

The generator will use the gas for electricity as the market needs it.

Staff reporters 9:30am
Markets ASX Wrap

An earnings report by JB Hi-Fi bolstered the consumer discretionary sector.

AAP 8:00am
Markets

'Unprecedented operational circumstances' bring unusual move.

Ian Llewellyn 5:00am