Holiday blues make for quiet end to NZX year

Sanford is up 77% for the 2025 year.

The New Zealand sharemarket, drifting in the holiday season, is heading for a gain of just over 3% for 2025 – well below the performance of the previous year.The S&P/NZX 50 Index fluctuated between an intraday low of 13,518.67 and high of 13,569.85 before closing at 13,548.13, up 22.14 points or 0.16%.With a half-day trading session remaining in the year, the index has increased 3.3% compared with an 11.4% rise in 2024. The index gained 2.6% in 2023 and was down 12% in 2022 and 0.4% in 2021.Trading was slightly higher on the local mar...