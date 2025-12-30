Menu
Holiday blues make for quiet end to NZX year

Sanford is up 77% for the 2025 year.
Graham Skellern
Tue, 30 Dec 2025
The New Zealand sharemarket, drifting in the holiday season, is heading for a gain of just over 3% for 2025 – well below the performance of the previous year.The S&P/NZX 50 Index fluctuated between an intraday low of 13,518.67 and high of 13,569.85 before closing at 13,548.13, up 22.14 points or 0.16%.With a half-day trading session remaining in the year, the index has increased 3.3% compared with an 11.4% rise in 2024. The index gained 2.6% in 2023 and was down 12% in 2022 and 0.4% in 2021.Trading was slightly higher on the local mar...
The case of the US$400,000 Massachusetts lobster heist
The Wall Street Journal

Crustaceans bound for Costco were stolen in a phishing and impersonation scam.

The Wall Street Journal 5:00am
Policy

Vic Uni opens up AI’s inner workings

The university has established itself as a global leader in ‘genetic AI’.

Greg Hurrell 5:00am
Opinion

Peter Griffin: My top BusinessDesk columns from 2025

A selection of Peter Griffin’s columns from 2025. 

Peter Griffin 5:00am
NZ sharemarket flat on last day of trading for 2025
Markets Market Close

There were 77 gainers on the main board and 50 decliners.

Tom Raynel 31 Dec 2025
Channel Infrastructure eyes Australian fuel assets
Infrastructure

The company is patiently exploring opportunities for acquisitions across the Tasman.

Jaime Lyth 31 Dec 2025
Rod Drury knighted for services to technology
Markets

Drury founded accounting software firm Xero.

Staff reporters 31 Dec 2025
James Miller recognised for corporate governance work
Finance

“I’m pretty humbled by it,” professional director says of his New Year Honour.

Andy Macdonald 31 Dec 2025