IkeGPS earnings growth boosted by big North American contracts

ikeGPS chief executive Glenn Milnes. (Image: ikeGPS)
Staff reporters
Thu, 04 May 2023
Utility pole management company ikeGPS Group Limited has reported $30.8 million in earnings for the March 31, 2023, year, up 93% from last year on the back of strong and steady customer growth.Last year, ikeGPS reported revenue of $16m and an earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) loss of $5.3m.The gross margin for the year was around $16.4m, a 67% increase from 2022.According to the updated earnings statement, platform transaction revenue almost tripled to $18.7m compared with $6.4m last year, with the number of...
'We let the people of Wellington down': KiwiRail chair
Infrastructure

KiwiRail's bosses have appeared at a select committee to discuss Wellington's rail disruption.

Oliver Lewis 12:40pm
Property

New home consents fall 7.9% in the March 2023 year

A rise in multi-unit home consents has failed to offset a fall in standalone consents.

Staff reporters 12:20pm
Retail

Watch out, retailers: Briscoe’s Rod Duke is coming for your customers

Briscoe Group's managing director says there will be huge discounts – and he doesn't do redundancies.

Ella Somers 11:50am
