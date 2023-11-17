Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Markets

Indie retailers power up market complaints against gentailers

Indie retailers power up market complaints against gentailers
Contact CEO Mike Fuge says NZ's electricity market is free and fiercely competitive. (Image: Contact Energy)
Rebecca Stevenson
Rebecca Stevenson
Fri, 17 Nov 2023
Independent electricity retailers have laid further complaints against the “big four” energy generator-retailers with the Commerce Commission for alleged abuse of market power, BusinessDesk understands.In September, Electric Kiwi alleged the so-called gentailers Genesis, Mercury, Contact and Meridian were driving out competitors and not giving them access to hedged wholesale contracts to smooth out prices across peak-use periods. BusinessDesk has been told other independents had now complained to the commission, but none w...
Alliance will 'absolutely' get back to profitability this year, chair says
Finance

Alliance will 'absolutely' get back to profitability this year, chair says

It comes after it reported a $70m loss in the past 12 months.

Riley Kennedy 5:00am
Technology

TIN200 survey finds NZ tech sector booming

Sector revenue increased by $17.1 billion.

Staff reporters 5:00am
TIN200 survey finds NZ tech sector booming
Policy

Screen rebate not a handout to Hollywood elites: Cameron

The screen production sector largely likes where the rebate has landed.

Paul McBeth 5:00am
Screen rebate not a handout to Hollywood elites: Cameron

More Markets

David Hearn’s final speech from the a2 Milk throne
Finance

David Hearn’s final speech from the a2 Milk throne

He stepped down as chair at its annual meeting on Thursday.

Riley Kennedy 5:00am
Doing nothing is Ebos' secret acquisition sauce
Markets Analysis

Doing nothing is Ebos' secret acquisition sauce

Ebos is flashing the cash again. But how does it make its purchases work so well?

Rebecca Stevenson 5:00am
NZ sharemarket dips on profit taking
Markets Market close

NZ sharemarket dips on profit taking

The S&P/NZX 50 closed at 11,230.87, down 121.97 points or 1.07%.

Graham Skellern 16 Nov 2023
Scott Tech stock stumbles after buyout talks stall
Markets

Scott Tech stock stumbles after buyout talks stall

The directors felt the offers did not reflect Scott’s value.

Ben Moore 16 Nov 2023