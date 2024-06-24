Infratil's share offer to retailers looks fair

Menu
Mon, 24 Jun 2024
Infratil’s share offer to retail investors looks fairly designed and offers a good opportunity, a Forsyth Barr analyst says.Infratil is seeking $150 million from its existing retail shareholders, with the possibility of oversubscription.It follows a successful $1 billion capital raise from institutional investors with the shares sold at $10.15 per share, a discount of 6.8% to the last price before the offer of $10.89 on June 14.The share price closed at $10.64 on Friday, Forbarr analyst Aaron Ibbotson said the offer looked to be a go...
Default judgment looms for ex-pat businessman. 

Denise McNabb 5:00am
Jem Traylen 5:00am
The travel tech company that grew through covid.

Ben Moore 5:00am
Jetstar is launching two new trans-Tasman routes and basing another aircraft in this country to boost and “significantly” expand its New Zealand operations in moves that will help bring down fares.It will fly directly against rival Air NZ with new flights between Auckland and the...

Staff reporters 8:00am
The travel tech company that grew through covid.

Ben Moore 5:00am
The S&P/NZX 50 index dropped 89.42 points, or 0.8%, to 11,682.39.

Paul McBeth 21 Jun 2024
Group sales between February and May have fallen 8.4% year-on-year.

Kaya Selby and Gregor Thompson 21 Jun 2024