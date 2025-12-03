Menu
Inside Gentrack’s ‘Project Planet’: CTO replaced, COO retires, NZ boss stepping down

Inside Gentrack’s ‘Project Planet’: CTO replaced, COO retires, NZ boss stepping down
Gentrack CEO Gary Miles says he needs a chief technology officer 'connected at the hip'. (Image: NZME)
Rebecca Stevenson
Rebecca Stevenson
Wed, 03 Dec 2025
Utilities software firm Gentrack is overhauling its top ranks, with its chief technology officer and New Zealand country head departing, while long-serving chief operating officer Zeev Berkowitz will retire.The dual-listed tech firm undertook a restructure dubbed “Project Planet” in July and August, with fewer than 10 job losses, but among those exiting are chief technology officer (CTO) Mark Rees and Allan Sampson, NZ general manager.Sampson has been at Gentrack for decades, while Rees, Xero’s former chief technology officer,...
