See full details
Father's Day gift subscriptions Cooking the Books Quizzes
Markets

Interest rates have peaked, but only if RBNZ’s plan works

Dan Brunskill

Dan Brunskill
Fri, 02 Sep 2022

Interest rates have peaked, but only if RBNZ’s plan works
Reserve Bank governor Adrian Orr is trying to squash inflation without starting a recession. (Photo: Getty)
Dan Brunskill
Dan Brunskill
Fri, 02 Sep 2022
RELATED
More than half of all outstanding fixed-rate mortgages will roll onto a new, higher interest rate over the next year, according to ASB’s research team.This has a lot of households weighing up whether to refix their loans for several years or to choose a short-term option in the hope that interest rates will come down.Two-year mortgage rates have already retreated from their recent high, falling from an average of 5.99% in June to 5.94% in July.However, economists have conflicting views on where market interest rates will go from here.In a...

Not convinced yet?

Subscribe to our Daily News Update free newsletter.

Technology
University of Auckland spinout Kitea Health is taking medtech commercial
Ben Moore | Fri, 02 Sep 2022

The University of Auckland spinout is seeking $6 million to take its implantable sensor to market in NZ and the US.

Media
Bastion Shine moves into business consultancy
Daniel Dunkley | Fri, 02 Sep 2022

The creative group will provide strategic advice to New Zealand corporates under the Bastion Transform brand.

Finance
Liquidators move on Vivier sister firm
Riley Kennedy | Fri, 02 Sep 2022

Vivier Capital Ltd is linked to European-based offshore banking firm Vivier & Co, which was deregistered as a financial adviser by the FMA.

Sponsored
Swift successful tech migration has positive flow-on effects for customers

Vodafone New Zealand is now standing on its own feet, after completing a swift and successful major migration of its business management systems from its global parent.

Sponsored
Building a stronger New Zealand from digital foundations

For a single team of 180 experts, dispersed across 13 offices nationwide, you’d think collaborating efficiently to deliver complex property projects (often of national significance) could be challenging.

© NZME Publishing Ltd 2022.