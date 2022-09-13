See full details
InvestNow's parent company IIS sold to global financial services firm Apex Group

Dan Brunskill

Tue, 13 Sep 2022

IIS founder Anthony Edmonds and InvestNow general manager Mike Heath. (Image: IIS)
New Zealand retail investment platform InvestNow has been sold to an international investment services firm Apex Group for an undisclosed sum. InvestNow is an online investment platform that allows its 25,000 customers to invest in various managed funds and term deposits. Its clients manage about $1.3 billion of assets, including its InvestNow KiwiSaver scheme.The platform is a subsidiary of Implemented Investment Solutions Holdings (IIS), which helps large global fund managers establish and distribute NZ-domiciled funds to their investors...

