Investors cheered by Briscoe's optimism for rest of the year

Rebecca Howard
Thu, 04 Aug 2022

Briscoe Group's managing director, Rod Duke. (Image: Getty)
Briscoe Group’s optimism about the second half of the year brought investors through the doors while A2 Milk continued to benefit from speculation it's about to get a green light to send baby formula to the United States.Briscoe Group edged up 0.2% to $5.61 after the retailer said it would report a 4% decline in first-half profit from the prior period's $47.5 million. However, managing director Rod Duke said he was optimistic about the second half of the financial year and said the company should still be able to beat last year...

