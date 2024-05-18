Menu
Jamming out of earnings season ...

It’s not illegal to own the best companies in the world, and the majority of those reside in the US. (Image: Getty)
Simon Robertson
Sat, 18 May 2024
Earnings season is all but over. Time to look at the scorecard on how markets did.Rather than unpack sales growth, margins, and the bottom line, it’s easier just to look at the major indices worldwide, as that is a clear picture of the aggregate reflected by the mob of analysts, investors, and asset managers.Below is a noisy chart of the S&P500, the Euro STOXX, the Nikkei 225, the ASX200 and the NZX50. Those are the key indices in my mind, and I get space for only five charts.They are all in US dollars for consistency. What’s no...
Fonterra's white flag over white gold
Primary Sector

Dileepa Fonseka: Fonterra's white flag over white gold

Fonterra waves the white flag in the national quest for 'value add'.

Dileepa Fonseka 5:00am
Primary Sector

Analysts upbeat about Scales lifting its apple game

The deal with Bostock Group promises to deliver more premium fruit for Mr Apple.

Rebecca Howard 5:00am
Economy

The path back to surplus is a tough one

Surplus might be tough to achieve, says Westpac. 

Rebecca Howard 5:00am
Primary Sector

The deal with Bostock Group promises to deliver more premium fruit for Mr Apple.

Rebecca Howard 5:00am
NZ sharemarket prepares for reporting season
Markets Market Close

NZ sharemarket prepares for reporting season

Week ends down 0.45% after Warehouse announcement. 

Graham Skellern 17 May 2024
Miles Hurrell wants to Anchor down on Fonterra’s core
Primary Sector

Miles Hurrell wants to Anchor down on Fonterra’s core

But will it fly with farmers?

Riley Kennedy 17 May 2024
Sharemarket has biggest single-day rise in seven months
Markets Market close

Sharemarket has biggest single-day rise in seven months

The S&P/NZX 50 Index closed at 11,728.06, up 202.18 points or 1.75%.

Graham Skellern 16 May 2024