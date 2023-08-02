Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Markets

Jarden anticipates post-covid recovery in earnings season

Jarden anticipates post-covid recovery in earnings season
Firms are finally bouncing back from covid. (Image: Getty)
Staff reporters
Staff reporters
Wed, 02 Aug 2023
Jarden analysts expect company earnings will start returning to more normal levels as firms come out the other end of the covid pandemic, with many shareholders likely to receive bigger dividends in the coming season. Analysts Adrian Allbon, Arie Dekker and Christian Bell said they generally anticipate better performances from firms as they rebuild from the post-covid disruption and also as they tweak their pricing and business models to an inflationary environment. Their estimates for the 2023 and 2024 financial years suggest a retur...
Unemployment rate edges up to 3.6%
Economy

Unemployment rate edges up to 3.6%

Meanwhile annual wage cost inflation remained at 4.3%.

Ella Somers 11:15am
Bloomberg

US credit rating downgraded from AAA by Fitch

Treasury secretary Janet Yellen called the downgrade “arbitrary” and “outdated".

Bloomberg 10:00am
US credit rating downgraded from AAA by Fitch
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Wednesday, August 02, 2023

Do you have what it takes to beat our Quizmaster's 10-question quiz?

The Quizmaster 9:15am
QuiznessDesk, Wednesday, August 02, 2023

More Markets

Good Spirits Hospitality sells assets for $20m
Markets

Good Spirits Hospitality sells assets for $20m

Good Spirits Hospitality is delisting after covid-19 lockdowns hit profits and sales.

Staff reporters 9:40am
Jarden to carve out profitable wealth division
Markets

Jarden to carve out profitable wealth division

Jarden Securities needed a waiver on a minimum profitability banking covenant.

Paul McBeth 01 Aug 2023
NZ sharemarket dips on low volumes
Markets Market close

NZ sharemarket dips on low volumes

The S&P/NZX 50 Index closed at 11,980.41 – down 75.74 points or 0.63%.

Graham Skellern 01 Aug 2023
Cannasouth says looser regulations are a 'good thing'
Markets

Cannasouth says looser regulations are a 'good thing'

Licensed cannabis firms will be able to export cannabis seeds.

Staff reporters 01 Aug 2023