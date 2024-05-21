Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Markets

Keeping your KiwiSaver friends close

Keeping your KiwiSaver friends close
FirstCape chief executive Malcolm Jackson. (Image: FirstCape)
Paul McBeth
Paul McBeth
Tue, 21 May 2024
The arrival of the FirstCape merger has already got financial services bigwigs wondering what the next shake-out’s going to be.Consolidation is the name of the game, and FirstCape chief Malcolm Jackson has made it clear that more acquisitions are on the way.He’s quick to shoot down Australian speculation that he’s trying to twist Toi Foundation’s arm to sell Fisher Funds, the country’s second-biggest KiwiSaver manager. There’s only TA Associates’ minority stake for sale from TA Associates and it&rs...
Power politics centre-stage at China summit
Economy

Power politics centre-stage at China summit

Geopolitics and business all blended into one at the China business summit.

Dileepa Fonseka 5:00am
Infrastructure

Experts to review Scott Base plan

The panel includes former fraud office chief Adam Feeley and RCP director Waren Warfield.

Oliver Lewis 5:00am
Experts to review Scott Base plan
Markets

Battle for the heart of Fletcher

The Fletcher Building power struggle pitted board members against shareholders.

Rebecca Stevenson and Oliver Lewis 5:00am
Battle for the heart of Fletcher

More Markets

Battle for the heart of Fletcher
Markets

Battle for the heart of Fletcher

The Fletcher Building power struggle pitted board members against shareholders.

Rebecca Stevenson and Oliver Lewis 5:00am
Many decisions ahead for Manawa Energy
Markets

Many decisions ahead for Manawa Energy

There are good reasons why Manawa's profit fell so much.

Ian Llewellyn 5:00am
Key says insider trading claim without merit
Markets

Key says insider trading claim without merit

US claimants target the company's directors over share prices and trading.

Staff reporters 20 May 2024
Positive Gentrack result gives sharemarket a boost
Markets Market close

Positive Gentrack result gives sharemarket a boost

The S&P/NZX 50 Index closed at 11,720.8, up 35.92 points or 0.31%.

Graham Skellern 20 May 2024