Kiwibank expects NZ dollar to weaken through 2023

The kiwi has been on an upward swing but not everyone expects it to last. (Photo: Getty)
Dan Brunskill
Dan Brunskill
Fri, 23 Dec 2022
Economists at Kiwibank are expecting the New Zealand dollar to decline during 2023 as the global recession keeps investors glued to safe-haven currencies.The kiwi dollar had a difficult year in 2022 as economic uncertainty and falling asset prices made anything deemed ‘risky’ unattractive.  It was down roughly 18% at 55.5 US cents in October, on recession fears, but had since regained some strength and was trading at 63.27c on Wednesday afternoon.Kiwibank’s research team said this boost was due to global central banks tig...
Finance

Govt business loan guarantee scheme not a great success

Lenders criticised the scheme as having been written “by and for lawyers”, panning the rules as confusing and onerous.  

Jenny Ruth 5:00am
Retail

Two Night 'n Day franchises in liquidation, profitability blamed

The convenience store liquidations took effect on Wednesday.

Riley Kennedy 5:00am
Finance

History suggests shares will rebound strongly: Fisher Funds

Fisher Funds' number crunching of the seven times since 1961 that the S&P 500 has fallen more than 25% showed the average rebound the following year was 17%.

Jenny Ruth 5:00am

More Markets

Fishing Free

No-vote from Ngāi Tahu Holdings inspired Peter Cullinane’s abrupt Sanford exit

There was nothing fishy about the lack of support, Cullinane says. Ngāi Tahu has done it before.

Ella Somers 5:00am
Finance

Markets Free Market Close

NZ shares turn over just $83m as market settles down for Christmas

A rally in New Zealand's market doesn't seem to be on Santa's list this year.

Ella Somers 22 Dec 2022
Markets

Cannasouth offloads assets ahead of Eqalis acquisition

Cannasouth has agreed to sell the assets of Midwest Pharmaceuticals to Harker Herbals, a key Midwest customer. 

Staff reporters 22 Dec 2022