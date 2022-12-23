Menu
Kiwibank expects NZ dollar to weaken through 2023

Kiwibank expects NZ dollar to weaken through 2023
The kiwi has been on an upward swing but not everyone expects it to last. (Photo: Getty)
Dan Brunskill
Fri, 23 Dec 2022
Economists at Kiwibank are expecting the New Zealand dollar to decline during 2023 as the global recession keeps investors glued to safe-haven currencies.The kiwi dollar had a difficult year in 2022 as economic uncertainty and falling asset prices made anything deemed ‘risky’ unattractive.  It was down roughly 18% at 55.5 US cents in October, on recession fears, but had since regained some strength and was trading at 63.27c on Wednesday afternoon.Kiwibank’s research team said this boost was due to global central banks tig...
Investigation

CCHL changes recruitment after Tim Boyd controversy

The council-owned entity reached an agreement with Decipher.

Oliver Lewis 2:22pm
Markets Free

Wall Street selloff casts shadow over NZ market

Investors are worried the Fed will prolong its rate hiking cycle next year. 

Ella Somers 2:15pm
Law & Regulation

Fair Pay gathers pace with fourth application

There are two competing applications covering bus drivers but unions say that's all good.

Jem Traylen 1:20pm

Technology

Eroad to pay $19.5m to wrap up Coretex deal

The earnout means Eroad paid $177.2 million to buy Coretex. 

Staff reporters 2:15pm
Fishing Free

No-vote from Ngāi Tahu Holdings inspired Peter Cullinane’s abrupt Sanford exit

There was nothing fishy about the lack of support, Cullinane says. Ngāi Tahu has done it before.

Ella Somers 5:00am
Finance

History suggests shares will rebound strongly: Fisher Funds

Fisher Funds' number crunching of the seven times since 1961 that the S&P 500 has fallen more than 25% showed the average rebound the following year was 17%.

Jenny Ruth 5:00am