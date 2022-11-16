KMD sales surge in first quarter

Staff reporters

Clothing retailer KMD Brands reported strong sales growth in the first quarter of the 2023 financial year in a trading update on Wednesday.The company, formerly known as Kathmandu Holdings, reported total sales were 62% up from the same quarter last year and 18% above the same quarter in the 2020 financial year.The same quarter in 2020 is a better comparison point, because last year's sales were affected by covid restrictions in New Zealand and Australia.As a result of strong sales, underlying profit increased by nearly $30 million year-on-...