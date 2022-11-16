Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Markets

KMD sales surge in first quarter

Staff reporters
Wed, 16 Nov 2022
Clothing retailer KMD Brands reported strong sales growth in the first quarter of the 2023 financial year in a trading update on Wednesday.The company, formerly known as Kathmandu Holdings, reported total sales were 62% up from the same quarter last year and 18% above the same quarter in the 2020 financial year.The same quarter in 2020 is a better comparison point, because last year's sales were affected by covid restrictions in New Zealand and Australia.As a result of strong sales, underlying profit increased by nearly $30 million year-on-...
Energy Free

Contact shareholders not so fussed on dividends

Contact had to assure shareholders the dividend policy was a good idea.

Ella Somers 3:33pm
World

Trump makes his 2024 run for president official

The former president made the announcement in a speech today.

Bloomberg 2:50pm
Energy

Renewable electricity hits a record 99%

Full hydro lakes and strong winds contributed to a great result.

Ian Llewellyn 12:15pm